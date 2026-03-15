Assam Assembly Election 2026 Date and Full Schedule: Polling on April 9, Result on May 4

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The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, March 15, announced the schedule for the Assam Assembly elections. The EC also announced the schedule for assembly polls in West Bengal, Keralam (formerly Kerala), Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. According to the schedule, the Assam Assembly elections 2026 will be conducted in single phase. Polling will take place on April 9 across all 126 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on May 4. The current assembly in Assam will complete its term on May 20. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately. Check the Assam Assembly election date and the full schedule below. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement Live Streaming: Watch Election Commission’s Press Conference on Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Assam Assembly Election 2026 Date:

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).