Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana for their mandate and extended thanks to voters in Chhattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan despite the disappointing performance in these states. In a tweet, Kharge wrote, "Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states." Despite temporary setbacks, he emphasised the party's commitment to overcoming challenges and preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alongside the Indian alliance. 'Red Diary', 'Mahadev Betting App', 'Paper Leaks' Results in Congress Defeat in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Tweet

I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 3, 2023

