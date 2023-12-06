A total of 10 Members of Parlaiment (MP) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who won the recently concluded State Assembly elections resignd from their membership today, December 6. The decision was made after a meeting was held with party chief JP Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 10 MPs list included Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Arun Sao and Gomati Sai from Chhattisgarh. Besides, MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Kirodi Lal Meena from Rajasthan have also resigned. Karanpur Assembly Election 2024 Date: Election Commission Schedules Voting for Rajasthan Seat on January 5; Check Details.

10 BJP MPs Resign from Membership of the Parliament

All 10 BJP MPs who won the State Assembly elections resign from their Membership of the Parliament. It was decided after the meeting with JP Nadda and Prime Minister. These MPs are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap and Riti Pathak - from… — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

