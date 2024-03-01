In another major setback to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, party leader BB Patil joined BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On Friday, March 1, Patil joined hands with the saffron party in the presence of Union IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. This comes after, BRS strongman Pothuganti Ramulu along with his son and three other BRS leaders jumped ship on Thursday. Prasanta Kumar Jagadev Joins BJP: Expelled BJD Leader Who Rammed SUV Into BJP Crowd in Odisha Jumps Ship, Says ‘Naveen Patnaik Lacks Power To Protect Us’.

BB Patil Joins BJP:

#WATCH | BRS MP from Telangana's Zaheerabad, BB Patil joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VLOSx4KQXN — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)