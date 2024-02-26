In a major setback to Congress in Jharkhand, MP Geeta Koda is likely to resign from the party and join BJP today, i.e Monday, February 26. According to news agency ANI, sources told the publication that Singhbhum MP was unhappy with the alliances forged by the Congress party in the state. Geeta Koda is the wife of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda. Ritesh Pandey Joins BJP Hours After Resigning From BSP (Watch Video).

Geeta Koda Likely To Quit Congress, Join BJP Today:

