Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar has reportedly rejected the post of convenor of INDIA alliance. According to the initial reports, the Opposition's INDIA bloc alliance endorsed the decision to appoint Kumar as its convenor in a recently held virtual meeting of opposition parties. Previously, the INDIA bloc parties held their fourth meeting in Delhi wherein West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate. ‘Who Is This Kharge-Pharge, Nobody Knows Him’: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal on PM Face Suggestions at INDIA Bloc Meet (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Rejects Post of Convenor of INDIA Alliance: Reports

JD(U) leader & Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejects the post of convenor of INDIA alliance: Sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/QyYQywsxFK — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

