Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav began his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Patna, Bihar on Tuesday, February 19, 2024. Previously, he was seen performing puja at his residence before starting the Yatra. While talking with the media, Yadav said, “We are going among the people from today. The Jan Vishwas Yatra is going to begin today. Nitish Kumar neither has any vision nor any reason to change the alliance. The work which we did in 17 months, we will present that in front of the people. CM Nitish Kumar does not give any importance to people's verdict. The public will give a reply to this.” Bihar Floor Test: Heavy Police Force Deployed Outside Tejashwi Yadav’s Residence in Patna (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Begins 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' From Patna

#WATCH | Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav begins his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/zLY0FAaS6x — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On his Jan Vishwas Yatra, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We are going among the people from today. The Jan Vishwas Yatra is going to begin today... Nitish Kumar neither has any vision nor any reason to change the alliance... The work which we did in 17… https://t.co/MgcJ8vOfGY pic.twitter.com/hPcDy8Qcil — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

