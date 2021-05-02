Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson of BJP, on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of violence at several BJP offices across West Bengal. Replying to a tweet that reported violence at BJP office in Arambagh, Patra said that this was highly condemnable.

BJP party offices begin burnt by TMC goons in West Bengal post results! Highly condemnable! Where’s the administration? In democracy Victory or Loss will continue but ...Violence ..it’s a Big NO!! Stop killing Democracy!! https://t.co/95YeA3MtP9 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)