Actor-politician Ravi Kishan, who was last seen in Laapataa Ladies and Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai, has been making headlines after a lady named Aparna Thakur claimed to be the actor's wife and revealed that they have a daughter together. A police complaint has now been filed against Aparna Thakur at the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh by Ravi Kishan's wife, Preeti Shukla. Women Alleges To Be Ravi Kishan’s Daughter in Viral Video, Appeals UP CM Yogi Adityanath ‘Main Aapko Apna Sach Batana Chahti Hoon’ (Watch Video).

FIR Filed Against Woman Claiming To Be BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s Second Wife

.#BREAKING FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station against a woman named Aparna Thakur who alleged that she is the 2nd wife of @ravikishann & that they share a daughter together. Complaint filed by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla#RaviKishan #AparnaThakur #PreetiShukla pic.twitter.com/0bcjrLb7zB — HT City (@htcity) April 17, 2024

