The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form government in Rajasthan as the saffron party crossed the majority mark of 100 seats in the state. The Election Commission of India (ECI) confirmed the news and said that the saffron party won 102 seats and is leading on 13 seats. Amid all this, there has been no announcement on who will be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh also spoke on will become Chief Minister in Rajasthan. "People have faith in PM Modi...all party workers worked very hard...this will be decided by the parliamentary board," he said. Singh also said that all party leaders will follow the parliamentary board's decision. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results: BJP Set To Form Government in State As Party Crosses Majority Mark, Wins 102 Seats and Leads on 13.

We Will Follow Their Decision

#WATCH | When asked who will become CM in Rajasthan, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh says, " People have faith in PM Modi...all party workers worked very hard...this will be decided by the parliamentary board...and we will follow their decision" pic.twitter.com/f8bj1unCfa — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

