Ahead of the counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday, December 2, said that BJP will form the government in the state with an absolute majority. "Everyone is aware that BJP is coming to power in Rajasthan. Surveys are also showing the same," he added. The state of Rajasthan went to poll in a single phase on Saturday, November 25 for 199 Vidhan Sabha seats. Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Face Crucial Electoral Test Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Counting of Votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3.

BJP Will Form Government in the State

VIDEO | "Everyone is aware that BJP is coming to power in Rajasthan. Surveys are also showing the same. I am reiterating that the BJP will form the government in the state with an absolute majority," says Union minister @arjunrammeghwal.#RajasthanElection2023 pic.twitter.com/1e4rTiPmPN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)