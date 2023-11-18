The union home minister Amit Shah, who is currently in Telangana to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly election, launched a scathing attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Saturday, saying that BRS stands for 'Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samiti', implying corruption and bribery. He added “AIMIM, BRS and Congress are the 2G, 3G and 4G parties. 2G stands for KCR and KTR, running the government for two generations. AIMIM is a 3G party, as it has been ruled by Asaduddin Owaisi three times. Congress is the 4G party. First, it was Jawaharlal Nehru, then Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi." Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Committed to All-Round Development of State, Says Amit Shah Ahead of Multiple Rallies Today.

Amit Shah Attacks BRS

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "BRS means corruption. Mission Bhagiratha scam was done by BRS. The Miyapur land scam was done by BRS. BRS party took bribes in the Kaleshwaram project. The BRS party did the liquor scam as well..." pic.twitter.com/F8UvBoQf8x — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2023

