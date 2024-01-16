AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, January 16, said that the INDIA Alliance will fight the Chandigarh Mayor elections with all its strength and register a historic and decisive victory. "Don't consider this an ordinary election. This will be an election where for the first time it will be INDIA vs BJP," he said. The AAP leader also said that after the Chandigarh Mayor elections, the scorecard will be INDIA 1, BJP 0. "We think that the clean sweep on 18th January will be the beginning for the Lok Sabha election 2024," he stated. Chandigarh Mayoral Polls 2024: Congress, AAP Forge Alliance To Jointly Contest Mayoral Elections on January 18.

We Will Register a Historic and Decisive Victory

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "INDIA Alliance will fight the Chandigarh Mayor elections with all its strength and register a historic and decisive victory. Don't consider this an ordinary election. This will be an election where for the first time it will be INDIA… pic.twitter.com/l7d4Ej1kpg — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)