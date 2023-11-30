The exit poll results of Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023 are out. As per the India Today-Axis My India survey, the Congress will likely win 40 to 50 seats, while the BJP is expected to win 36 to 46 seats in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha polls. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has said that other candidates will win one to five seats. Voting in the five states, including Chhattisgarh, was held between November 7 and November 30. The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Who Will Win Chhattisgarh, Congress or BJP? Watch Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result Prediction To Know.

Exit Polls of Chhattisgarh

Will Chhattisgarh throw up a surprise? You tell... Bhupesh Baghel is proving to be a formidable statesman as the Congress party remains ahead in Chhattisgarh. But it could lose ground as the BJP is likely to gain 26 seats while the Congress may lose 23.#Chattisgarh… pic.twitter.com/k3NCousPmr — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 30, 2023

Tight Fight in Chhattisgarh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)