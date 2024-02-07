A day after the Election Commission awarded the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, the supporters of Sharad Pawar put up posters outside the party office in Mumbai, expressing their loyalty to the veteran leader. The posters read, “Chinh tumhara, baap hamara” (Symbol is yours, the founder is ours), referring to Sharad Pawar as the father figure of the party. The posters also featured the images of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who is an MP from the party. The Sharad Pawar faction, which is facing a major setback after the EC decision, is planning to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling. The EC had given the name and symbol of the NCP to the Ajit Pawar faction on Tuesday, citing that it had the majority of the party’s MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers. The EC also allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to have control of the party’s assets and bank accounts. Murder of Democracy, Decision Taken Under Pressure: Sharad Pawar Group on ECI Order As Election Commission Decides NCP Symbol Goes to Ajit Pawar Faction.

'Chinh Tumhara, Baap Humara'

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Posters of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar put up outside the NCP office in Mumbai. EC ruled in favour of the faction led by Ajit Pawar in connection with dispute in the NCP. ECI provided a one-time option to claim a name for its new political… pic.twitter.com/sCqrB6UzcP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

