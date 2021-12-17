A day after Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar made highly objectionable comments about rape in Karnataka Assembly, party leader RS Surjewala on Friday said that the Congress Disapproves Exchange of Highly objectionable & Insensitive Banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker and its MLA. Kumar had said, "There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." Assembly speaker and other members laughed off this extremely inappropriate and shocking remark made by a elected representative of the society. KR Ramesh Kumar, Congress MLA, Makes Shocking Comment in Karnataka Assembly, Says 'When Rape is Inevitable, Enjoy It'; Speaker Laughs it Off (Watch Video).

Congress Disapproves Exchange of Highly objectionable & Insensitive Banter, Says RS Surjewala:

Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House. Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 17, 2021

