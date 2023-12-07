The opposition questioned the presence of Nawab Malik on the treasury benches in the Maharashtra assembly’s winter session in Nagpur on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to Ajit Pawar, expressing his concerns about having the NCP leader in Mahayuti, the coalition of the BJP, Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP group. In his letter to Pawar, Fadnavis wrote, "Former Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly Shri. Nawab Malik came to the legislature area today and participated in the work. He has that right as a member of the Legislative Assembly. I make it clear at the outset that we have absolutely no personal enmity or grudge against them." "But, in view of the kind of allegations against him, we are of the opinion that it would not be right to take him into the Mahayuti," he added. Maharashtra: Former Minister Nawab Malik Joins Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Faction.

Devendra Fadnavis Asks Ajit Pawar Not to Include Nawab Malik in 'Mahayuti'

