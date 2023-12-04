The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections have concluded as the counting of votes was completed on Sunday, December 4, wherein the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) defeated the Congress with 66 seats. After the massive loss in the state, Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in a recent tweet saying, “Now you have the figures of total 230 seats. The number of votes polled for Congress and BJP through postal ballot is presented for analysis. The thing to think about is that when the public remains the same, then how has the voting pattern changed so much?” Singh was apparently questioning the change in voting trends in the postal ballots and the regular votes. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results: Congress Put Up Posters With Congratulatory Messages Hours Before Counting Began in MP.

Digvijay Singh Questions EVM After Congress Faces Massive Defeat in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

अब कुल 230 सीटों के आँकड़े आपके पास हैं। पोस्टल बैलेट के ज़रिए कांग्रेस और बीजेपी को पड़े वोटों की संख्या विश्लेषण के लिए प्रस्तुत है सोचने की बात यह है कि जब जनता वही है तो वोटिंग पैटर्न इतना कैसे बदल गया? pic.twitter.com/GRx9obNkoe — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 4, 2023

