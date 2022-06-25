Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, a video has gone viral on social media which has left users asking if the rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde is intoxicated. The video - purportedly shows Shinde in a drunk state. In the short clip going viral on social media, Media persons are seen asking questions to him while he continued to falter. However, a full video of the same shows Shinde answering questions by the media.

Check the short video going viral:

What’s going on? Is Shinde normal? Can’t walk or even speak? What’s he high on? pic.twitter.com/SL89LYikUe — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) June 25, 2022

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Shinde. Was drunk on power or just drunk? pic.twitter.com/AY1NDBpCjm — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) June 25, 2022

Here is the full version of the video where Shinde can be seen speaking:

