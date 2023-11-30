Nationalist Congress Party leader and MP Supriya Sule on Thursday, November 30, said the power of the Congress party is increasing and people are standing in support of the party. The NCP leader's statement came during the exit poll results of five state assembly elections. Speaking at the event in Baramati, Pune, Supriya Sule said, "If you see the surveys, the power of the Congress party is increasing and people are standing in support of Congress. People have voted against inflation and unemployment. Congress has promised that they will fight on the issues of inflation and unemployment..." Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results: Congress May Win 86-106 Seats, BJP 80-100, Says India Today-Axis My India Survey.

NCP Leader Supriya Sule Reaction on Exit Poll Results 2023

#WATCH | Baramati, Pune: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule says "If you see the surveys, the power of Congress party is increasing and people are standing in support of Congress. People have voted against inflation and unemployment. Congress has promised that they will… pic.twitter.com/1j1aVWhCJY — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

