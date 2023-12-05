During the Winter Session of Parliament on December 5, DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S remarked that the BJP's power lies in winning elections primarily in Hindi heartland states, referred to as "Gaumutra" states. In response to the "Gaumutra" remark, Acharya Pramod Krishnam reacted by stating, "If DMK leaders continue to behave like this and keep talking like this against Sanatan Dharma, then BJP's flag will be hoisted not only in 'Gaumutra' states but also in states with 'saand.'" Parliament Winter Session 2023: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Opposition on NPAs Issue, Says ‘India’s Economy World’s Fastest Growing’.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Reacts to DMK Leader's Controversial Remark

