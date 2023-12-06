Taking a jibe at DMK leader DNV Senthilkumar over his "gaumutra states" remark, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai said if the words were said by mistake then the apology could be accepted but "those words came from deep sense of insecurity and wrong understanding of our country and therefore nobody is going to accept his apology". He further claimed that it showed "the deep sense of faulty ideology and seeing India in wrong way". While speaking to news agency ANI on Wednesday, December 6 he intensified his attack on the DMK leader and said, "The funny part is that the DMK leader's son studies in an international school in Uttarakhand. He is a repeated offender and this kind of ideology needs to be nipped in the bud". Earlier DNV Senthilkumar expressed regret over his "gaumutra states" remark while speaking in Lok Sabha during winter session of Parliament. 'Gaumutra States' Remark by DNV Senthilkumar: DMK MP Expresses Regret Over His Controversial Statement, Says 'I Request the Words To Be Expunged' (Watch Video).

K Annamalai Slams DNV Senthilkumar:

#WATCH | Over DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar’s 'Gaumutra' slur (now expunged), Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai says, " If such words are said by mistake then apology can be accepted but if the words are said because of a deep sense of insecurity...then nobody is going to accept the… pic.twitter.com/VLw0csF7Gs — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

