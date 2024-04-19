In a heartwarming incident in Andhra Pradesh, TDP candidate Dr Gottipati Lakshmi from the Darsi constituency put her election campaign on hold and stepped in to perform a life-saving Caesarean section on a pregnant woman in critical condition. The alleged incident occurred when TDP candidate Lakshmi was in the middle of her campaign. It is said that Gottipati Lakshmi received news about Venkata Ramana, a pregnant woman facing complications due to dropping amniotic fluid levels. Gottipati Lakshmi halted her election campaign and stepped in to save the mother and her unborn child by performing a C-section. A video of the heartwarming gesture by Gottipati Lakshmi has also gone viral on social media. Andhra Pradesh CEO Directs Officials to Be Ready for Polls as Notification Will Be Issued on Apr 18.

TDP Candidate Wins Hearts

TDP #Darsi candidate Dr #GottipatiLakshmi put off election campaign and saves a mother & child performing C-section. She was called for a medical #emergency when the mother developed complications and there was no Gynaec to attend immediately.#AndhraPradeshElections2024 #TDP pic.twitter.com/4NyN4qX6kZ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)