According to NDTV's Poll of Polls, Bhartiya Janata Party is going to be the single largest party in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. This polling season, the saffron party is likely to claim 131 seats in the 182-member assembly. Congress is a distant second with 41 wins. Meanwhile, AAP might win 7 seats in the Gujarati state. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Congress May Win Himachal Pradesh With 30-40 Seats, Says Aaj Tak Survey .

BJP Likely to Win 131 Seats:

