Hekani Jakhalu of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has created a history. In Jakhalu, Nagaland got its first-ever woman MLA today, after 60 years since it attained statehood. Jakhalu has won the Dimapur-III seat. Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NDPP Leads on 20 Seats, BJP 10.

#GoodNews !#Nagaland gets its first female MLA #NDPP candidate #HekaniJakhalu creates history, becomes the first female lawmaker in Nagaland assembly in 58 years since the state came into existence in 1963 pic.twitter.com/Z6abxoUByp — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) March 2, 2023

