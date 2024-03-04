After Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe on PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other party leaders changed their X bio in solidarity with the Prime Minister on Monday, March 4, 2024. During the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar March 3, Yadav said, "What is this Modi? This Narendra Modi is attacking 'parivaarvaad' these days. First, you should tell why you do not have any children or family. For the people with more children, he (PM Modi) says that it is dynasty politics. You don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. Every Hindu tonsures their head to mourn their mother's death. Answer why did you not get your hair and beard removed." Bihar: BJP Leaders Criticise RJD Chief Lalu Prasad's Remarks on PM Modi.

BJP Leaders Change Their X Bio in Solidarity With PM Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other party leaders change their bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe pic.twitter.com/CrGxb9b39O — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

