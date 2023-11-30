India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2023 Results for Telangana Assembly Election: Congress Races Ahead of BRS in Survey, Expected to Win 63-79 Seats

The India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2023 Results for the Telangana Assembly Election projected that the Congress party will likely wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS may win 31-47 seats, while Congress - 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats. The Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 will be declared on December 3. Republic-MATRIZE Exit Poll 2023 Results for Telangana Assembly Election: Survey Shows Congress Leading With BRS Distant-Second; Check Seat-Wise Details.

