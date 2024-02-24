INDIA bloc alliance partners, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Saturday, February 24, ended their seat sharing negotiations for Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the remaining three will be contested by the Congress party, announced Congress leader Mukul Wasnik at a joint press conference. According to the agreement, the Congress will field candidates in North East, Chandni Chowk, North West and AAP will field candidates in New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi seats, Congress general secretary further added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates and Schedule Likely To Be Announced on March 13 and 14. AAP-Congress Seat Sharing Sealed in Delhi:

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Aam Aadmi Party, Congress announce seat sharing for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa. "AAP will contest on 4 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi - New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi. Congress will contest on 3 seats - Chandni… pic.twitter.com/S4mU5nBhtp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2024

