The Aam Aadmi Party released its list of star campaigners in Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, April 16. Among the 40 star campaigners, notable names include jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and incarcerated party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Additionally, Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister S Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot and Raghav Chadha are also featured in the list. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases 12th List of Seven Candidates for General Polls, Fields Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale From Satara; Check Names of Candidates.

AAP Star Campaigners in Gujarat:

#LokSabhaElections2024 | AAP releases a list of 40 star campaigners for Gujarat. CM Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha, Isudan Gadhvi and others in the list. pic.twitter.com/DqWZiozzwW — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

