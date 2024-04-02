Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of two candidates who will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Punjab. The party has named Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur, while Malvinder Singh Kang

will contest from the Anandpur Sahib constituency. Top AAP Leaders to Be Arrested? Atishi Claims She Along With Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha Will Be Arrested Before Lok Sabha Election (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases another list of 2 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Punjab. Raj Kumar Chabbewal to contest from Hoshiarpur, Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib pic.twitter.com/GVRLlOqcDn — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

