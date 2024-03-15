The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by its President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), has chosen to reserve two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This decision, made on Friday, is part of a seat-sharing agreement for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The seats of Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad have been allocated for Mayawati’s party. BRS Corporator Attacked in Hyderabad: Unidentified Women Attack Dedeepya Rao in Jubilee Hills, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

