Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bus Ferrying CRPF Personnel for Poll Duty Overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, 10 Jawans Injured

A bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reportedly overturned in Chhattisgarh today, April 21. Police officials said that the bus ferrying CRPF personnel for poll duty overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. Ten CRPF personnel are said to be injured in the incident. Chhattisgarh Encounter: One Naxal Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Bijapur, Operations Underway.

CRPF Bus Overturns in Bastar

