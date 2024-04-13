Congress on Saturday released List of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Manish Tewari will contest from Chandigarh while Vikramaditya Singh will contest from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. For How Long Will You Keep Blaming Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out at BJP From Uttarakhand's Nainital, Asks 'What Have You Done in 10 Last Years?' (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress releases another list of 16 candidates for the general elections. Vikramaditya Singh to contest from Mandi (against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut), Manish Tewari from Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/jIGHjjD5ql — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)