Congress on Saturday, December 23, announced its team in which new responsibilities have been given to some leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress and will now only handle organisational responsibilities without any portfolio. Congress leader Sachin Pilot has been handed over the responsibility of Chhattisgarh. The decision comes ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. General Secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, replacing Priyanka Gandhi. Senior leader Mukul Vasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Forms Manifesto Committee, Appoints P Chidambaram As Chairman.

Congress Reshuffle

Congress leader Sachin Pilot appointed as the General Secretary of the Chhattisgarh Congress, Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi appointed as the General Secretary of the Kerala, Lakshadweep and additional charge of Telangana Congress, Congress leader GA Mir appointed as the General… — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

