Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Bans Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala From Campaigning for 48 Hours Over Remarks on Hema Malini

Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini.

Apr 16, 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini. This comes a week after EC issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini. This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in Lok Sabha election 2024 cycle. Randeep Surjewala Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Congress Leader for His Derogatory Comment Against BJP Leader Hema Malini.

Randeep Surjewala Banned From Campaigning

