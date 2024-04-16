Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Bans Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala From Campaigning for 48 Hours Over Remarks on Hema Malini

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini. This comes a week after EC issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini. This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in Lok Sabha election 2024 cycle. Randeep Surjewala Remark Row: Election Commission Issues Notice to Congress Leader for His Derogatory Comment Against BJP Leader Hema Malini.

Randeep Surjewala Banned From Campaigning

ECI bars Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from holding any rallies, public appearances, or interviews for 48 hours from 6:00 pm on 16th April, in connection with his comment against BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, Hema Malini. pic.twitter.com/NArFtcxCF1 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)