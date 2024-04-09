The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP - have reached a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. As per the seat-sharing agreement, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will contest 21 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The Congress will field candidates in 17 constituencies, while the remaining 10 seats go to Pawar's NCP. The announcement was made at a press conference today, April 9. Baramati Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar Lashes Out at PM Narendra Modi, Alleges ‘Power Has Been Centralised in Hands of Prime Minister’.

Seat-Sharing Deal Finalised by MVA in Maharashtra:

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction will contest elections on 21 seats in Maharashtra, NCP SCP will contest elections on 10 seats and Congress on 17 seats.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/toM2Ijnz4A — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

