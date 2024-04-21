The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, April 21, said that Tamil Nadu registered 69.72 percent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections held on April 19. Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls concluded on Friday, April 19, with polling occurring across 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. In the 2019 general polls in Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 102-Year-Old Woman Cast Her Vote in Dindigul (Watch Video).

Tamil Nadu Recorded 69.72% Voter Turnout

Tamil Nadu registered 69.72% voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections on 19th April, says Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/IVuo9JQjfz — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)