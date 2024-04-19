Voting for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway on Friday, 19 April. Based on data from polling stations, the Election Commission has released the approximate voter turnout percentages for the following states till 11am on Friday, 19 April. While West Bengal has recorded highest voter turnout of 33.56% till 11 am, Lakshadweep has the lowest turnout of 16.33% till 11 am. Over 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and union territories are headed to the polling booth on Friday, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal Sees 15.09% Voter Turnout, Madhya Pradesh 15% Till 9 Am.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

#LokSabhaElections2024📷 | Voter turnout till 11 am for phase 1 of polling: Lakshadweep records the lowest - 16.33% Tripura records the highest - 33.28% pic.twitter.com/fDK2HqVGPb — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

