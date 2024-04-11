During his campaign address in Rajasthan's Karauli on Thursday, April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed out the achievements of his government over the past ten years. PM Modi emphasized that over the past decade, the BJP government has provided solutions to problems on which the Congress had given up. "Congress gave the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' for decades but Modi pulled 25 crore Indians out of poverty, Congress abandoned the farmers, but the BJP government is actively striving to uplift them. Currently, 10 crore farmers are benefiting from the Kisan Samman Nidhi. This marks the first instance of a government showing concern for cattle as well. Domestic animals are now receiving free vaccinations.", said PM Modi. Taking a jibe at the Grand Old Party, PM Modi stated that Congress' governance was based on casteism, nepotism, and corruption. PM Modi Meets Indian Gamers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Chats With Mortal, 8bit Thug, MythPat, Payal Gaming and Gamerfleet; Tries Hands at Games (Watch Video).

PM Modi Lists Out BJP Govt's 'Achievements':

#WATCH | Karauli, Rajasthan: Addressing a public rally, PM Modi says, "... The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is an election to provide new energy to the Vikshit Bharat campaign. In the last 10 years, the BJP brought solutions to those problems on which the Congress had given up.… pic.twitter.com/sAaUtCRBXg — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

PM Modi Slams Congress:

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah says, "The Congress Party ruled (the country) for 70 years based on casteism, nepotism and corruption. PM Modi worked to end casteism, nepotism and corruption in the… pic.twitter.com/SkC3tfjvkz — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)