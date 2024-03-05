The Bhopal MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, responded on Sunday to the party's decision to not run her in the next Lok Sabha elections. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously informed her that she "will not be forgiven" and that he may not have been "pleased" with her choice of words. On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, she alleged that the illegal liquor shop in Khajuriya is of a BJP MLA Sudesh Rai. “I feel ashamed. This was told to me by the administration and people over there. I will take strict action against this”, she added. BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Alleges Akasa Air ‘Conspiracy’ Against Her at Delhi Airport, Airline Says Will Probe Incident.

Sadhvi Pragya Claims That Illegal Liquor Shop in Khajuriya Belongs to BJP MLA

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP: BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya says, " ...The illegal liquor shop in Khajuriya is of a BJP MLA Sudesh Rai. I feel ashamed. This was told to me by the administration and people over there...I will take strict action against this..." (04/03) pic.twitter.com/RJDvQ9r8jD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)