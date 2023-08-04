Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has hailed the Supreme Court's stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark defamation case, asserting that justice has triumphed. He emphasized the need for Parliament to restore Gandhi's membership swiftly, noting, "How they removed him from Parliament within 24 hours, the same way he has to be restored. It is the duty of the Speaker. Otherwise, the Speaker will also be in trouble." Shivakumar's comments underscore the significance of prompt parliamentary action. Modi Surname Case: Priyanka Gandhi Thanks Supreme Court, Cites Gautam Buddha’s Quote After SC Stays Rahul Gandhi's Conviction.

Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership

#WATCH | On Supreme Court staying conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi' surname remark defamation case, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "...Justice has prevailed. The highest court of the country has given a message that small internal issues can't be blown up and vendetta… pic.twitter.com/GoMixpg60j — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

