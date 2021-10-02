Chandigarh, October 2: Sulking Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has said he will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadara. Sidhu, who recently resigned as Punjab Congress chief, vowed to uphold principles of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. His tweet comes amid ongoing crisis within the Congress party's Punjab unit.

Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021

