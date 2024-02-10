Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his claims regarding PM Narendra Modi’s OBC status. Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi has a policy, lie publicly and lie again and again. As far as PM Narendra Modi's caste goes, I doubt the Congress knows the difference between bloc and caste. PM Modi said he is an OBC, OBC is a bloc, not a caste. Maybe Rahul Gandhi's teachers did not tell him this.” This is extremely sad that questions on the Prime Minister's caste are being asked, he added. CAA To Be Implemented Before Lok Sabha Elections: Amit Shah Says Citizenship Amendment Act To Be Notified Before General Polls (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Comments on PM Modi’s OBC Status

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "Rahul Gandhi has a policy, lie publicly and lie again and again. As far as PM Narendra Modi's caste goes, I doubt the Congress knows the difference between bloc and caste. PM Modi said he is an OBC, OBC is a bloc, not a caste. Maybe… pic.twitter.com/4hTcTH5ywP — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

