Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP’s bond with Telangana is strong and enduring after the Congress defeated the ruling BRS in the state assembly elections. The BJP came third in the polls. The PM highlighted that the BJP has been making inroads in the southern state and will continue to work for the welfare of the people. "My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta," PM posted on X, formerly Twitter. 'We Bow to Janta Janardan', Says PM Narendra Modi as BJP Poised to Win Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections; Thanks People for Their 'Unwavering Support'.

'Our Bond With Telangana Unbreakable'

My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)