Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd at a public event in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday, February 25, showcasing strong support for the leader. A swarm of crowd and supporters queued up to see PM Modi and showered him with flower petals as he waved back to his supporters. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated several projects worth over Rs 4,150 Crores in Dwarka. He also inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge prior to the event. PM Narendra Modi Dives Into Arabian Sea To Perform Underwater Puja in Submerged Ancient Dwarka (See Pics).

PM Modi Showered With Flower Petals:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at a public event in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/1sXPfmTflo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

