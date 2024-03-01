Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Arambagh town on Friday, March 1, launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over the Sandeshkhali case, where several women alleged sexually assault by Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan. While speaking at the event PM Modi said that TMC had crossed all its limits by giving a free pass to people like Sheikh Shahjahan. "The whole country is enraged. The soul of social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali", he further stated. PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal inaugurated several projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Dhanbad earlier in the day. PM Modi in Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Several Development Projects Worth Rs 35,700 Crore in Dhanbad, Dedicates HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant To The Nation (Watch Video).

PM Modi Hits Out at TMC Over Sandeshkhali Issue:

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been… pic.twitter.com/sTTawokZaV — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

