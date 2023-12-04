In the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious, securing a significant win with 27 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ZPM and Lalduhoma on their success. PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Mr Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram." Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: Zoram People’s Movement Dethrones MNF, Bags 27 of 40 Seats.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Lalduhoma

Congratulations to the Zoram People’s Movement and Mr. Lalduhoma for the victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections. I assure all possible support in furthering the progress of Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2023

