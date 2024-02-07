Prime Minister attacked Congress party on Wednesday, February 7 in Rajya Sabha while replying to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. PM Modi said after hearing the party leaders' speeches in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, he is convinced that the Congress party has become outdated. "The party has witnessed a major downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies are with you", he added. Taking potshots at the Grand Old Party, PM Modi stated "The party workers thought process have become obsolete and thus they have outsourced their work". PM Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Reply To Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

Congress Has Become Outdated, Our Sympathies With You:

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated,… pic.twitter.com/g9lSMuidif — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)