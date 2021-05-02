After AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious in Puducherry Assembly Elections Results 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of the UT for blessing the NDA. "I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing NDA. We are humbled to serve the people and fulfill their dreams. Our Karyakartas made outstanding efforts to work among the people and elaborate on our agenda of good governance", the Prime Minister wrote.

I thank the people of Puducherry for blessing NDA. We are humbled to serve the people and fulfil their dreams. Our Karyakartas made outstanding efforts to work among the people and elaborate on our agenda of good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

