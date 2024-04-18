AxisMyIndia on Thursday, April 18, took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue a clarification after an alleged opinion poll predicting big gains for the INDIA Bloc in the Lok Sabha polls went viral on social media. "This is to inform you all that Axis My India never publishes any kind of pre-poll/opinion poll. We will publish exit polls only after the elections as per ECI guidelines, on June 1 at 6.30 pm," the statement by AxisMyIndia read. The clarification by AxisMyIndia comes after Pradeep Gupta allegedly predicted a tough battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 13 states. It must be noted that Pradeep Gupta, founder of Axis My India, had predicted that the saffron party would face a tough battle in at least 13 states. The 13 states include Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other union territories. VVPAT Cross-Verification: Election Commission Denies Reports of EVMs Showing One Extra Vote for BJP During Mock Poll in Kerala’s Kasaragod.

BIG BREAKING Pradeep Gupta, Axis My India founder and leading Psephologist has predicted that BJP will face a very tough battle in at least 13 states . The BJP led NDA, which is seeking a 3rd term at the Centre, has almost zero chances of improving its tally in 13 states and… pic.twitter.com/yuCMXN0Kn0 — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) April 18, 2024

BREAKING NEWS ⚡ This Opinion Poll from AMI is circulating on social media which is claiming that BJP is well short of majority in 2024 BJP 215 (NDA = 248) INC 118 (INDIA = 236) This survey shows loss of seats for BJP in dozens of states. And projecting the game open. 🔥 This… pic.twitter.com/veflAAW3QB — AmOxxicillin FC (@amoxcicillin1) April 18, 2024

